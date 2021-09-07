September 7, 2021

Sandra Gollihue

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Sandra Gollihue

Sandra Kay Gollihue, 62, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. at her residence.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Adkins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

To offer the Gollihue family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

