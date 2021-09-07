Sandra Gollihue

Sandra Kay Gollihue, 62, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. at her residence.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Adkins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

