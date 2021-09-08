High School Standings, Schedule, Results

2021 High School Football Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 1 0 20 14 3 0 73 30

Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 39

Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 0

Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45

Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 49

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 66

South Point 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 63

Fairland 0 1 14 20 2 1 97 54

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 12

Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 0 126 30

Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52

Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 71

Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 56

Green 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 108

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 27

Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 59

Minford 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 46

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 74

Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 118

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 106

Friday’s Games

Cin. Archbishop Moeller at Ironton

South Point at Coal Grove

Portsmouth at Rock Hill

Fairland at Tolsia, W.Va.

Chesapeake at Gallipolis

Symmes Valley at Tug Valley, W.Va.

Green at Manchester

Fayetteville at Portsmouth Notre Dame

Lewis County, Ky. at Sciotoville East

Lucasville Valley at Beaver Eastern

Waverly at Chillicothe

Minford at Washington Court House, canceled

Northwest at Oak Hill

Portsmouth West at Wellston

Wheelersburg is open

Friday Sept. 3 Results

Ironton 20, Fairland 14, OT

Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0

Symmes Valley 33, Chesapeake 0

Coal Grove at Meigs, canceled

River Valley at South Point, canceled

Portsmouth 56, Cincinnati Deer Park 29

Point Pleasant 26, Gallipolis 22

Sciotoville East 42, Southeastern 24

Huntington Ross 28, Northwest 20

Minford 27, Wellston 18

Piketon 62, Lucasville Valley 36

Waverly 47, Chillicothe Unioto 10

Portsmouth West 41, Adena 12

Wheelersburg 35, Russell, Ky. 16

Jackson 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 3

Saturday Sept. 4 Results

Ridgedale 27, Green 8

Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 10

Beaver Eastern at Southeastern, canceled

Cincinnati Moeller 39, East Central, Ind., 22