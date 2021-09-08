Ironton in Bloom to have Second Saturday event
Ironton In Bloom is holding their Second Saturday Treat Giveaway, from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ironton Farmers Market. They will be making fried bologna sandwiches with sweet onions and tomatoes as well as spaghetti squash. Stop by and see them while you are shopping the Farmers Market!
