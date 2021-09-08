Joyce Jones
Joyce Jones, 69, of Crown City, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Holzier Medical Center in Gallipolis.
There will be a small service at Swan Creek Cemetery for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
