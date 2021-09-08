Pointers win 2-0 as they finally finish soccer game with Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers finally finished what they started.

The Pointers were up 1-0 in a soccer game on Aug. 13 that was halted by rain with 17 minutes left in the half.

After nearly a month from the start, the game resumed on Tuesday with the Pointers posting a 2-0 win over the St. Joseph Flyers.

Logan Southall got behind the defense and got a nice pass from Levi Lawson to score the first goal at the 16-minute mark.

The second goal came at the 58-minute mark in the second half as Aden Martin got an unassisted score.

“I felt the boys really stepped up tonight. All around, everyone was locked in knowing how big this was for our sectional seeding,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“Aden’s goal was huge for us. I felt the momentum kept swinging back and forth but that goal put a dagger in them. He made a couple of nice moves in the middle and flushed it home.”

The Pointers were missing three starters including 4-year starter and captain Mason Kazee who went down in the Gallipolis game last week along with Christian Kincaid and Dragan Jankovic.

“Erikai Jackson Jayden Ferrell were everywhere defensively. They really made it hard on them to find space. Xander Dornon had a real nice game in goal as well. He had some critical saves.”

St. Joseph freshman Eli Ford had 6 saves. The Flyers had 15 shots with 9 shots on goal and 6 corner kicks. The Pointers had 13 shots with 8 shots on goal and 3 corner kicks.

South Point (3-2, 0-1) visits Fairland for an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Pointers host the inaugural Riverside Physical Therapy Soccer Showcase. The Pointers will play Grace Christian.

St. Joseph 0 0 = 0

South Point 1 1 = 2

First Half

SP – Logan Southall (assist Levi Lawson) 16:00

Second Half

SP – Aden Martin (unassisted) 58:00

Game Statistics

Shots – St. Joseph 15, South Point 13.

Shots on goal – St. Joseph 9, South Point 8.

Corner kicks – St. Joseph 6, South Point 3

Saves – St. Joseph: Eli Ford 6; SP: Xander Dornon 9.

Fouls – St. Joseph 17.