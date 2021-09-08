Yost, Cameron partner with Reds to raise awareness of human trafficking

PSA began running at Great American Ball Park during holiday weekend

CINCINATTI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are teaming with the Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness of human trafficking in both states.

AGs Yost and Cameron worked with the Reds to record a public service announcement alerting baseball fans to the signs of sex and labor trafficking and how to report it. Beginning over Labor Day weekend, the PSA was played in the pre-game rotation at the Great American Ball Park for Reds home games.

“It’s sad but true: Human trafficking knows no borders,” Yost said. “I’m happy to partner with AG Cameron and the Reds to help empower Ohioans, Kentuckians and fans at Great American Ball Park to swing for the fences in the battle to eliminate human trafficking.”

The Reds’ home field provides a unique opportunity to engage Ohio and Kentucky residents in the fight to end human trafficking, a scourge that in 2019 wrecked the lives of more than 22,000 victims and survivors nationwide, according to the Polaris Project, a national nonprofit. That is enough people to fill about half of the seats at Great American Ball Park.

Human trafficking can occur at any time and in any location, the PSA tells baseball fans, and a person may be a victim if they:

• Are unable to come and go as they please.

• Show signs of physical, mental or emotional abuse.

• Appear submissive, fearful or nervous.

The PSA also arms baseball fans with the know-how to report suspected human trafficking to local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

“Kentuckians and Ohioans share a love for America’s pastime, and we are proud to team up with Attorney General Yost and the Reds to raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Traffickers don’t adhere to state borders, and collaboration is integral to our success to locate and stop suspected trafficking. We need everyone’s eyes to report human trafficking and end this scourge in our communities.”

Like Cameron in Kentucky, AG Yost has worked diligently in Ohio to combat human trafficking. Yost created the Human Trafficking Initiative to build awareness of the problem and empower Ohioans to take action.

To view the PSA recorded in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds, click here.