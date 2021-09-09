Lillian Sizemore

July 5, 1942–Sept. 7, 2021

Lillian Marie (Sparks) Sizemore, 79, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after several months of illness.

She was born July 5, 1942, in Lawrence County, to the late Woodrow Wilson and Gladys (Howard) Sparks.

She married the love of her life, Vernon W. Sizemore, on July 6, 1956.

She was an employee of Community Nursing Center housekeeping department for 37 years.

She enjoyed mostly being with her family.

In her earlier years, she coached girls’ softball through the Marion Recreation Department. Her hobbies were bingo and lottery scratch offs.

She is survived by three daughters, Christine (Brian) Nickel, Beverly (Greg) Hall and Angela (David) Eater; grandchildren, Jamie MaGill, James Stover, Cory Stover, Iain Doherty and Jessie Doherty; great-grandchildren, Doug MaGill, Lillanne MaGill and Dean Stover; brothers, Danny and Mark Sparks; and sisters, Marge Hankins, Sally McCrory, Darlene Pruitt and Delphine Price.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon Wood Sizemore; son, Lloyd Sizemore; daughters, Virginia Sue Sizemore and Brenda K Stover; and brothers, George Sparks, Jimmie Sparks, and Woodrow Wilson Sparks.

Funeral arrangements will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips funeral home in Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.