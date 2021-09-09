Marshall women’s basketball announces schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball program released the balance of its 2021-22 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd will have Nov. home dates against Bluefield State (9th), Morehead State (19th) and Wright State (30th), before welcoming Coppin State (4th) and Alderson Broaddus (15th) in December.

Wright State had a stellar 2020-21 campaign, amassing a 19-8 record, followed by a Horizon League Tournament title and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The first road game will be at Radford on Nov. 14th. Marshall will then face a pair of Big Ten foes in Purdue and Michigan State on the 22nd and 28th, respectively.

The Spartans went 15-9 last season and made a run in the Big Ten tournament before falling to Iowa in the semifinals.

In December, the Herd will make trips to St. Bonaventure on December 12, followed by neutral games against Oakland (20th) and Akron (21st) in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

“We are very excited about our 2021-22 schedule,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper.

“It is challenging, both in terms of the quality of teams we are playing and the fact that the dates mirror some of the difficult splits of a C-USA regular season.

“I know our team is excited about traveling to Las Vegas as the final preparation before the conference season tips off at home against Louisiana Tech.”

Marshall’s league slate was released in July.

The entire schedule is below.

2021-22 Marshall Women’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – BLUEFIELD STATE

Sunday, Nov. 14 – at Radford

Friday, Nov. 19 – MOREHEAD STATE

Monday, Nov. 22 – at Purdue

Sunday, Nov. 28 – at Michigan State

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – WRIGHT STATE

Saturday, Dec. 4 – COPPIN STATE

Sunday, Dec. 12 – at St. Bonaventure

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – ALDERSON BROADDUS

Monday, Dec. 20 – vs. Oakland (Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic)

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – vs. Akron (Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic)

Thursday, Dec. 30 – LOUISIANA TECH

Saturday, Jan. 1 – SOUTHERN MISS

Saturday, Jan. 8 – at Florida Atlantic

Thursday, Jan. 13 – at North Texas

Saturday, Jan. 15 – at Rice

Thursday, Jan. 20 – FIU

Saturday, Jan. 22 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Thursday, Jan. 27 – at Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Jan. 29 – at UAB

Thursday, February 3 – OLD DOMINION

Saturday, Feb. 5 – CHARLOTTE

Thursday, Feb. 10 – at FIU

Sunday, Feb. 13 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 17 – at Old Dominion

Saturday, Feb. 19 – at Charlotte

Thursday, Feb. 24 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Wednesday, March 2 – at WKU

Saturday, March 5 – WKU