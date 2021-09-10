John Sisler

Aug. 24, 1965–Sept. 4, 2021

John Patrick Sisler, 56, of Largo, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

The Lawrence County native was born Aug. 24, 1965, a son to George E. Sisler and Patricia Moore Sisler.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Sisler.

John graduated in 1983 from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and Lawrence County Vocational School, where he studied electricity.

He joined the United States Navy and served aboard the George Washington Carver SSBN 656, a nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine. He was a sonar electronics technician. He attended boot camp at Great Lakes Illinois, Sonar A and C school in San Diego, California and sub school in Groton, Connecticut. His rank was E5.

John went on to graduate from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia and worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center before transferring to Bay Pines Veterans Hospital in Bay Pines, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepdaughter, Erin Howard.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three sisters, Denise (Chuck) Hossler, Susan (Cliff) Cline and Beth (John) Koster; two brothers, Stephen Sisler and Andrew (Cassie) Sisler; two granddaughters, Layla and Chelsey Howard; and a special friend, Christina Gambino.

Visitation will be at Halls Funeral Home, Waldoboro, Maine, on Sept. 18, 2021.