Pheba Lambert
Pheba Ann Lambert, 80, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor John Lee Gilkerson III and Pastor Tim Webb officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:30–2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
