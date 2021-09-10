Pheba Lambert

Pheba Ann Lambert, 80, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor John Lee Gilkerson III and Pastor Tim Webb officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30–2 p.m. at the cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.