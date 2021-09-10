William Perkey

William “Brownie” Lee Perkey, 72 of South Point, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Connie Wells Perkey.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 2–4 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.