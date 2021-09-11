Briggs Library news

• Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has resumed a full schedule of programs and activities for children, teens, and adults. The public is invited to any Briggs Library event.

• Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

• Teens in grades six to 12 are invited to our twice monthly Teen M.E.E.T (Meet, Eat, Explore, Talk). Hang out with other teens for activities, games, snacks and more. This week, teens meet at the Ironton library at 5 p.m. Monday and the Symmes Valley library at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

• Elementary-age kids can create, explore, experiment and play at our new Kids Can… Club. Activities may include art, crafts, STEM, games and more! Join us for a different activity at each club event. This week’s Kids Can… Clubs meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton Library, 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Proctorville library and 4 p.m. Thursday at the South Point library.

• The popular Bingo for Fun and Prizes adult activity is back. Call the participating branch to sign up to play bingo at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Point library (740-377-2288). Bingo games are also scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3392) and 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the Ironton library (740-532-1124).

• For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.