Reynolds, Saleh keep Redwomen unbeaten

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Keeping their record perfect also means staying on top.

The Rock Hill Redwomen blanked the Gallipolis Blue Angels 6-0 on Thursday to stay unbeaten at 5-0 and take first place by themselves in the Ohio Valley Conference at 3-0.

Bri Reynolds scored a hat trick and Josie Zaleh had two assists and a goal to lead the Redwomen.

Reynolds and Zaleh combined for goals at 16:00 and 21:00 to put Rock Hill up 2-0 to start the game.

Emmi Stevens then drilled a penalty kick into the net to make it 3-0 with 32:00 on the clock.

The final goal of the half came 7 minutes later on a shot by Taylor Clark with an assist from Hadyn Bailey and it was 4-0 at intermission.

Zaleh scored an unassisted goal with 55:00 on the clock and five minutes later Reynolds recorded her hat trick with an assist from Stevens.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Cigi Pancake had 3 saves and Abby Payne added another. Emma Hammons hat 16 saves for Gallipolis as Rock Hill had 22 shots to just 5 for the Blue Angels.

Gallipolis falls to 2-5-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the OVC.

Rock Hill plays Johnson Central at 3 p.m. Saturday in the South Point tournament.

Gallipolis 0 0 = 0

Rock Hill 4 2 = 6

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Zaleh) 16:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Zaleh) 21:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (penalty kick) 32:00

RH – Taylor Clark (assist Hadyn Bailey) 39:00

Second Half

RH – Josi Zalech (unassisted) 55:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 60:00

Corner kicks – Gallia 1, Rock Hill 5

Shots on goal – Gallia 5, Rock Hill 22

Saves – Gallia goalkeeper Emma Hammons 16; RH goalkeeper Cigi Pancake 3, Abby Payne 1.