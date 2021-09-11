SOMC named to People Magazine’s ‘100 Companies That Care’ list

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is proud to have been recognized as one of the “100 Companies That Care” in America by PEOPLE Magazine, ranking 86th on this prestigious list.

“The COVID pandemic has been challenging for all those who work in healthcare. But despite the adversity, SOMC team members throughout the organization have remained resilient. They have not wavered in their selfless service to our community or to each other,” Ben Gill, SOMC President and CEO, said. “Undoubtedly, the caring spirit of our team is what earned SOMC a spot on this admirable list.”

“SOMC’s amazing team cares for each other in countless ways,” Vicki Noel, vice president of SOMC Human Resources and Organizational Development, added. “The sincerity of how our staff has cared for one another, our patients and our community over the last year and a half is a testament to the SOMC mission of making a difference. I am incredibly proud of our team’s culture of teamwork and commitment to improving the health of our communities.”

PEOPLE partners “with Great Place to Work to identify the top U.S. companies supporting their employees and their surrounding communities,” as PEOPLE Magazine states in their article. SOMC was also ranked 28th as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by FORTUNE Magazine this year.

To view the complete ‘100 Companies That Care’ List for 2021, please visit https://people.com/human-interest/people-100-companies-that-care-2021/