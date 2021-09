Coss Ford

Coss “Dickie” Ford was born June 25, 1949, to the late Rev. Coss Ford Jr. and Eunice (Pratt) Ford.

He departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, 514 S. Eighth St., Ironton.