Delmor Blevins Sr.

Delmor Clayton Blevins Sr., 72, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Spet. 9, 2021.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow the service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.