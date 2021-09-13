Donald Blake

Donald Blake, 79, of South Point, died on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret McCall Blake.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Eddy Gandy officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.