September 13, 2021

  • 84°

Donald Blake

By Obituaries

Published 2:41 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Donald Blake

Donald Blake, 79, of South Point, died on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret McCall Blake.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Eddy Gandy officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business