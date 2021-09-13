High School Football Schedule, Results & Standings
H.S. Football Sept. 17-18
Friday’s Games
Ironton at South Point
Chesapeake at Coal Grove
Rock Hill at Fairland
Portsmouth at Gallipolis
Symmes Valley at Fayetteville
Hillcrest Training at Sciotoville East
Lucasville Valley at Northwest
Minford at East Clinton
Oak Hill at Nelsonville-York
Waverly at Washington Court House
KIPP Columbus at Portsmouth West
Wheelersburg at Jackson
Saturday’s Games
Fairview, Ky. at Green
Lancaster Bishop Rosecrans at Portsmouth Notre Dame
Beaver Eastern at Greenfield McClain
H.S. Football Results Sept. 10-11
Friday’s Games
Cin. Archbishop Moeller 25, Ironton 7
Coal Grove 29, South Point 14
Portsmouth 41, Rock Hill 7
Fairland at Tolsia, W.Va., canceled
Chesapeake at Gallipolis, canceled
Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley, W.Va. 7
Green at Manchester, canceled
Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville 21
Lewis County, Ky. at Sciotoville East, canceled
Lucasville Valley 42, Beaver Eastern 7
Waverly at Chillicothe, canceled
Minford at Washington Court House, canceled
Oak Hill 21, Northwest 14
Portsmouth West 41, Wellston 8
Pikeville, Ky. 20, Wheelersburg 7
High School Football Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 1 0 20 14 3 1 80 55
Portsmouth 1 0 41 7 4 0 125 39
Coal Grove 1 0 29 14 2 1 105 63
Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45
Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 66
Rock Hill 0 1 7 41 1 1 30 41
Fairland 0 1 14 20 2 1 97 54
South Point 0 1 14 29 0 3 32 92
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 4 0 158 25
Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 153 51
Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52
Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 2 43 113
Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 77
Green 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 108
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 27
Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 79
Minford 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 46
Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 82
Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 125
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 120
