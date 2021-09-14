September 15, 2021

  • 70°

Cecil Dishman

By Obituaries

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Cecil Dishman

Cecil Bert Dishman, 84, of Chesapeake, died on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business