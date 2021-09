Mildred Moore

Mildred V. Moore, 93 of South Point, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Gary Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit noon-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

