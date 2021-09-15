EDITORIAL: Results on the river

The fruition of work on two community-minded efforts could be seen on Ironton’s riverfront on Saturday.

First, the Ohio River Revival returned to the space, featuring 11 bands from around the region, including some from here in Ironton.

This festival, organized by Bob Delong, came at no admission charge to attendees. It was a great way to wrap up the summer and provided a family-friendly atmosphere, where the audience could take in a sampling of different styles of music throughout the day.

It was the second year for the Revival, coming back from a hiatus last year for the COVID-19 pandemic, and Delong said he hopes to continue it next year.

And all of this took place in front of the Ironton floodwall, where a revamped “Ironton Welcomes You” sign served as a colorful backdrop.

The mural was repainted by volunteers from Third and Center and is the latest phase of their work on the wall.

Earlier this summer, working with high school students, they created a new, three-panel mural for northern part of the wall.

The group hopes to redo the entire set of murals on the wall and the Ironton River Run, taking place this weekend, will help raise the seed money for the project.

Both the Revival and the mural helped to brighten the city’s riverfront and highlight the value of arts and culture in the area and we thank Delong and Third and Center for all the work they put into both.