Health department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced sites for COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for those 12 years of age and older, and Moderna for 18 years of age and older.

The department also has a limited number of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for 18 years of age and older.

Today:

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – South Point Board of Education building

Thursday:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Ohio University Southern Campus rotunda

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Lawrence County Health Department

Friday:

9 a.m. – noon – Ohio University Southern Campus rotunda

These are all walk-in clinics. No appointment is needed.