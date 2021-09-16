Healthy Lady Flyers shutout Lady Mohawks, 5-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Everybody here? OK, then go to your original positions.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers were finally healthy and it was apparent as they blanked the Northwest Lady Mohawks 5-0 on Thursday.

Riley Daniels was back in the goal and had four saves as she was credited for a shutout.

St. Joseph had five different players score goals and three of those who scored also had assists.

Addie Philabaun got the first goal at the 36:00 mark with an assist from Bella Whaley.

Four minutes later, Whaley scored a goal with an assist from Laiken Unger.

Aubrey Sutton scored with 24:04 left in the half as Philabaun got the assist and it was 3-0 at the half.

St. Joseph scored at the 10:03 mark when Lydia Sheridan found the back of the net as Whaley had her second assist. Chloe Sheridan capped the scoring with 4:30 on the clock as Philabaun had her second assist.

The Lady Flyers (2-2) host Chesapeake on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Northwest 0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 3 2 = 5

First Half

SJ – Addie Philabaun (assist Bella Whaley) 36:00

SJ – Bella Whaley (assist Laiken Unger) 32:11

SJ – Aubrey Sutton (assist Addie Philabaun) 24:04

Second Half

SJ – Lydia Sheridan (assist Bella Whaley) 10:03

SJ – Chloe Sheridan (assist Addie Philabaun) 4:30

Shots – St. Joseph: 20; Northwest: 5.

Shots on goal – St. Joseph: 19; Northwest: 4

Saves – SJ goalkeeper: Riley Daniels 4

Corner kicks – St. Joseph 9