John Sizemore

John Austin Sizemore, 55, of Patriot, died on Sept. 14, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans, officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.