September 16, 2021

  • 79°

John Sizemore

By Obituaries

Published 12:47 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

John Sizemore

John Austin Sizemore, 55, of Patriot, died on Sept. 14, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans, officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

Online condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business