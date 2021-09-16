Lady Flyers rout West

Jim Walker

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Forget how The West Was Won. This was a case of the West was dominated.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers routed Portsmouth West 11-0 as they outshot the Lady Senators 40-to-4 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Seven different players scored goals with Laiken Unger, Bella Whaley, Chloe Sheridan and Addie Philabaun getting 2 each while Aubrey “Killer” Sutton, Riley Daniels and Sami Anderson had one each as the Lady Flyers had 20 shots on goals.

Whaley also had 2 assists with Unger, Sutton and Philabaun got one each.

The goals came fast and furious in the first half.

Unger scored three minutes into the game and then Unger scored off a corner kick by Whaley two minutes later.

Whaley got an unassisted goal at the 18:39 mark and over the next 5 minutes scored 4 more goals.

At 17:08 Philabaun scored with an assist from Whaley. Sheridan used an assist from Philabaun to score with 16:24 on the clock, Philabaun had a goal at 15:44 with another assist by Whaley, Unger got an unassisted goal at 13:42 and Sheridan found the net for the second time at 13:20 for an unassisted goal.

In the second half, Sutton scored at 36:50 of the second half. Sutton got another goal when she took a corner kick from Daniels who left the goalkeeper job for some offensive position work.

The final goal was scored by Anderson as the Lady Flyers emptied their bench.

St. Joseph will hold Senior Night on Thursday against Waverly.