Lady Hornets score 4-set volleyball win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — There were plenty of points and there were plenty of Coal Grove players who scored.

With six different players scoring in double figures, the Lady Hornets beat the New Boston Lady Tigers in a fourset volleyball game on Monday, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-16.

Kaleigh Murphy had 17 points with 5 ace serves, 14 kills and 25 digs in a strong all-around performance to lead the Lady Hornets.

Gracie Damron had 19 points with 4 ace serves, 7 kills and 2 blocks and Emily Carpenter led with 20 points, 4 ace serves and 3 kills.

Also in double figures were Kelsey Fraley with 10 points, one block and 45 assists, Kylie Montgomery had 12 points, 7 kills and 12 digs, Tyera Pemberton 17 points and 13 digs while Rylee Harmon added 9 kills and 2 blocks.

Coal Grove visits Gallipolis on Tuesday for an Ohio Valley Conference game.