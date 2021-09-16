September 16, 2021

  • 81°

Rebecca Ward

By Obituaries

Published 5:15 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Rebecca Ward

Rebecca Anne Ward, 43, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business