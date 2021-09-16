Rebecca Ward
Rebecca Anne Ward, 43, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
