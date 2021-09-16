Traffic altered for Ashland bridge inspections

Changes begin Monday, to last through Saturday

ASHLAND, Ky. — Tri-State motorists should expect traffic impacts at the Ashland twin bridges next week as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers inspect the Ohio River crossings.

Beginning Monday, contractors will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized trucks to inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that carry U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio.

The inspection will require daily lane closures — between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue), according to the following schedule:

• Monday — 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.

• Tuesday — 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

• Wednesday — 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

• Thursday — 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

• Friday — Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.

• Saturday — 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. Opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads permitted during inspection.

Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th Street bridge to perform inspection activities, but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists.

Inclement weather can affect inspection schedules. Daily work and lane closures could be rescheduled for the next clear-weather day.

The Transportation Cabinet’s bridge inspection program is an important safety program to ensure all structures in Kentucky remain usable for traffic and commerce. Inspections require lane closures or other traffic changes to protect inspection vehicles, equipment and personnel in work zones.

In addition, next week, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the annual inspection of the Oakley Collins Bridge between Ironton, Ohio, and U.S. 23 at Russell will require detours.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.