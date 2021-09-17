Donald Clay

Dec. 10, 1950–Sept. 15, 2021

Donald Lee Clay, 70, of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born Dec. 10, 1950, the son of the late Billie Junior Clay and Wanda Jean (Pinkerman) Childers.

Mr. Clay was a 1968 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

Donald retired from the financial industry and was currently working for King’s Daughters Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Sue Clay; and brother-in-law, Keith Evans.

He is survived by two sons, Brian (Lora) Clay, of Coal Grove, and Darrin (Marlo) Clay, of Denver, Colorado; a daughter, Christi (Audrey) Clay, of Denver, Colorado; a brother, Charles Clay, of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina; a sister, Midi Evans, of Russell, Kentucky; and a special friend, Sandy Thornbury, of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, with Brother Brad Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brian Clay, Darrin Clay, Chris Clay, Brandon Boyles, Brad Boyles and Don Johnson.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.