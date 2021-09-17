Garden clubs to tour Saturday

Events include speakers, chainsaw carver and more

On Saturday, gardening clubs from Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Region 10 will be having Gardeners Day Out at Dickess Tree Farm in Kitts Hill.

The event is open to the public and the majority of the events are held outdoors.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done one for southern Ohio,” said Elizabeth Melvin. Usually the association does a yearly, statewide event in northern Ohio. “But this is the first time that we have ever done one in Southern Ohio. It’s time to try to promote the southern part of the state and our county and our city a little bit.”

Events kick off at 10 a.m. with different speakers and an artist who carves with a chainsaw.

“We’ll be going from the tree farm to the TarHeelBilly farm to do a quick tour. There will be hayrides and a tour of the tree farm,” Melvin said. “In addition, we will have several different vendors, including wood carvers who actually carve with chainsaws. These guys are amazing, let me tell you. I’ve never seen anything like it, they are incredible. We’ll have sweets that will be offered, crafts that will be offered, just a ton of different things.”

For more information, go to www.oagc.org/upcoming-events.