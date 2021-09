Kroger recalls kale because of possible listeria contamination

The Kroger Co. voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged kale product.

This voluntary recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar.

All affected products were pulled from our Produce departments on Thursday.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Knoxville, Tennessee and eastern West Virginia.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.