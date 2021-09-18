Huntington parks announce Halloween events

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District announced on Thursday several upcoming Halloween-themed events.

Candy cane drop

A new, unique fall event is coming to the community. Families are invited to Ritter Park on Saturday, Oct. 30 for GHPRD’s inaugural candy crane drop. With assistance from Mayo Tree Company, they will be dumping hundreds of pounds of candy from the sky for children to collect.

In addition to the candy drop, “touch a truck”, inflatables, face painting and more fun activities will accompany the event. While entry for the candy drop is free, other activities may incur extra cost.

Event Schedule:

• Candy drop Ages 5 & Under-noon.

• Candy drop Ages 5-12- 12:30 p.m.

• All-inclusive candy drop- 1 p.m.

Event will conclude at approximately 2 p.m.

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation is still seeking additional sponsors for this event. For more information contact Recreation Superintendent, Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.

Secrets of Spring Hill

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, in conjunction with Spring Hill Cemetery, is pleased to present “Secrets of Spring Hill,” a guided walking tour through one of Huntington’s most historic landmarks.

This tour will take participants through the hills of Spring Hill Cemetery during the time of peak fall foliage with noteworthy characters, historical facts and even some interesting legends being narrated along the way.

This event is free and open to the public. Interested participants should meet at the Spring Hill Cemetery Office at 6 p.m on Oct. 12. The tour will last approximately two hours with light refreshments to follow.

A Madea Halloween

Halloween fun is scheduled for Altizer Park Drive-In for guests young and old.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Altizer Park Softball Field as district will show Tyler Perry’s hit comedy “BOO! A Madea Halloween,” followed by “Halloween 2018.”

Parking starts at 5 p.m. and “Boo! A Madea Halloween” will begin at dark, followed by “Halloween 2018.”

Just a reminder, “Halloween 2018” is rated R and costumed characters will be frightening the audience during this showing. Admission is free and parking for this event is first come first served until capacity is reached.

Restrooms will be available, but concessions will not, so guests should bring their own snacks. Just a reminder, no alcohol is permitted on park property.