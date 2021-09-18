Joyce Deer

Joyce Gail Deer, 71, of Ironton, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, George Deer.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.