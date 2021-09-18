KTC publishes final transportation improvement program plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2021 through 2024 is now available online, following a 30-day public comment period that concluded this summer to seek input from Kentuckians, agencies and organizations.

The FY 2021-2024 STIP was reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Association and Federal Transit Administration. A final version is available at transportation.ky.gov/Program-Management/Pages/2021-STIP-Book.aspx.

“Thank you to all the local transportation partners and Kentuckians who played a role in the development of the STIP,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “This plan got more than federal approval but also commendation from FHWA on KYTC initiatives, plans and studies – some currently underway – that help us chart a path forward to improve transportation across multiple modes.”

The STIP includes all federally funded, scheduled projects in the 2020 State Highway Plan recommended by Gov. Andy Beshear and enacted by the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly. It also contains links to Kentucky’s nine Metropolitan Planning Organizations that identify federal projects in their individual transportation improvement plans.

MPOs represent the following urbanized areas: Bowling Green, Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky, Clarksville-Oak Grove, Evansville-Henderson, Huntington-Ashland-Ironton, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro and Radcliff-Elizabethtown.