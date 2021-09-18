Morning Pointe celebrates National Senior Living Week by giving back to community partners

RUSSELL, Ky. — Pointe Senior Living communities across the Southeast are exhibiting their “Compassion, Community, Caring”-themed events for this year’s National Senior Living Week.

Designed to provide an opportunity for residents, staff and volunteers to celebrate the senior living industry, many Morning Pointe communities are planning wonderful activities not only in celebration, but in giving back to volunteers and friends that have provided so much support over the past 18 months.

At Morning Pointe of Brentwood, Tennessee, life enrichment director Regie Ragland led residents on an outing to deliver baked goods to the Brentwood Police Department and Brentwood Fire Department to thank them for their generosity of support.

“We loved getting out and making these deliveries to our friends at the police and fire stations, respectively,” Ragland said. “These men and women are some of our biggest supporters, and we loved showing our appreciation for them!”

Residents will continue the giving back theme by assembling items to include in Christmas shoeboxes during the December holiday.

For life enrichment director Kari Christopher, at Morning Pointe of Knoxville, Tennessee, her residents will experience an outdoor concert to celebrate the week in addition to crafting “care bears” for the patients at Children’s Hospital. “Our residents love giving back to our community,” said Christopher. “Many times they come up with the ideas and we help bring it to life. Our volunteers are so important to our daily lives here at Morning Pointe. They open their hearts and their wallets to us and we are so appreciative!”

In Kentucky at Morning Pointe of Danville, Nicole Walton set up a whole day of celebrating the residents — complete with a circus-themed lunch and afternoon of celebratory activities.

For nearly 25 years, Morning Pointe Senior Living campuses have been enriching the lives of seniors across the Southeast. Founded in 1996 by Tennessee health care entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and manages 35 Morning Pointe assisted living and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities in five southeastern states.

Here in the Tri-State, the company runs Morning Pointe of Russell, a senior community, and The Lantern at Morning Pointe, a facility which specializes in care for those battling Alzheimer’s Disease.