September 20, 2021

MLB Wild Card Standings

By Associated Press

Published 11:15 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

Major League Baseball
Wild Card Standings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _
St. Louis 79 69 .534 _
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 3
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 3
San Diego 76 73 .510 3½
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Boston 86 65 .570 _
Toronto 84 65 .564 _
New York 83 67 .553 1½
Oakland 82 67 .550 2
Seattle 80 69 .537 4

