Abner Dunfee

Abner Dow Dunfee, 64, of Ironton, died on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Concord Health and Rehab Center, Wheelersburg.

There will be no services at this time.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Dunfee family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

