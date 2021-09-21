Gallipolis easily wins OVC golf championship
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The girls’ Ohio Valley Conference golf tournament seemed more like the Gallipolis Blue Angels Invitational.
Gallipolis was the runaway team champion and dominated the All-OVC team with five of the six first team selections and one of the two honorable mentions.
The Blue Angels had a 338-team score with the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers runners-up with a 474 score. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets had a 482-team total while the Fairland Lady Dragons and South Point Lady Pointers did not have a team score.
Maddi Meadows took medalist honors with an 80 as she shot 39 and 41. She was joined on the first team by teammates Abby Hammons, Emma Hammons, Addy Burke and Jordan Blaine.
South Point’s Sidnea Belville shot rounds of 44 and 43 for an 87 total to earn first team honors and break up the Gallipolis dominance.
Coal Grove’s Elli Holmes shot a 104 with rounds of 53 and 51 to earn honorable mention laurels. The other honorable mention selection was Kylee Cook of Gallipolis.
Ohio Valley Conference
Girls’ Golf Tournament
Team Results
Gallipolis 338
Ironton 474
Coal Grove 482
Fairland NS
South Point NS
All-OVC First Team
Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis 39-41=80
Abby Hammonds, Gallipolis 41-44=85
Emma Hammons, Gallipolis 44-42=86
Addy Burke, Gallipolis 41-46=87
Sidnea Belville, South Point 44-43=87
Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 46-46=92
All-OVC Honorable Mention
Kylee Cook, Gallipolis 48-52=100
Elli Holmes, Coal Grove 53-51=104
Other Players’ Scores
Eliza Wilson, Fairland 59-53=112
Edie Fadis, Ironton 59-56=115
Mary Lackey, Ironton 58-57=115
Tessa Shelton, Ironton 58-63=121
Abby Collins, Coal Grove 62-60-122
Meredith Humphreys, Ironton 62-61=123
Alexus Wood, Coal Grove 64-60=124
Addison Barnes, Ironton 62-65=127
Regan Hale, South Point 65-65=130
Paige Best, Coal Grove 66-66=132
Marli Speed, Fairland 58-NS=DNF
Isabella James, Fairland 67-NS=DNF
Emma Barker, Fairland 67-NS=DNF
Young Flyers fall to SOC favorite Valley
Jim Walker jim.walker@irontontribune.com LUCASVILLE — The first big Southern Ohio Conference test for the St. Joseph Flyers had some questions... read more