Gallipolis easily wins OVC golf championship

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The girls’ Ohio Valley Conference golf tournament seemed more like the Gallipolis Blue Angels Invitational.

Gallipolis was the runaway team champion and dominated the All-OVC team with five of the six first team selections and one of the two honorable mentions.

The Blue Angels had a 338-team score with the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers runners-up with a 474 score. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets had a 482-team total while the Fairland Lady Dragons and South Point Lady Pointers did not have a team score.

Maddi Meadows took medalist honors with an 80 as she shot 39 and 41. She was joined on the first team by teammates Abby Hammons, Emma Hammons, Addy Burke and Jordan Blaine.

South Point’s Sidnea Belville shot rounds of 44 and 43 for an 87 total to earn first team honors and break up the Gallipolis dominance.

Coal Grove’s Elli Holmes shot a 104 with rounds of 53 and 51 to earn honorable mention laurels. The other honorable mention selection was Kylee Cook of Gallipolis.

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls’ Golf Tournament

Team Results

Gallipolis 338

Ironton 474

Coal Grove 482

Fairland NS

South Point NS

All-OVC First Team

Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis 39-41=80

Abby Hammonds, Gallipolis 41-44=85

Emma Hammons, Gallipolis 44-42=86

Addy Burke, Gallipolis 41-46=87

Sidnea Belville, South Point 44-43=87

Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 46-46=92

All-OVC Honorable Mention

Kylee Cook, Gallipolis 48-52=100

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove 53-51=104

Other Players’ Scores

Eliza Wilson, Fairland 59-53=112

Edie Fadis, Ironton 59-56=115

Mary Lackey, Ironton 58-57=115

Tessa Shelton, Ironton 58-63=121

Abby Collins, Coal Grove 62-60-122

Meredith Humphreys, Ironton 62-61=123

Alexus Wood, Coal Grove 64-60=124

Addison Barnes, Ironton 62-65=127

Regan Hale, South Point 65-65=130

Paige Best, Coal Grove 66-66=132

Marli Speed, Fairland 58-NS=DNF

Isabella James, Fairland 67-NS=DNF

Emma Barker, Fairland 67-NS=DNF