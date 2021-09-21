September 21, 2021

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton

Jeri Fields: Social Security helps small businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has been testing small businesses. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor.

Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services and marketing can be challenging even in normal times.

If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, our online suite of services can help make your life easier.

Our business services allow you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.

Our online services at www.ssa.gov/employer will save you valuable time when you need information on filing electronic W-2s and verifying Social Security numbers.

Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service, which also offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to Certified Public Accountants, enrolled agents and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.

For more information about electronic wage reporting, please read our publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.

— Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.

