David Burks, Betty Burks
David Burks
Betty Burks
David Lee Burks, 78 and his wife, Betty Shirley Burks, 79, of South Point, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
A visitation will be held for family and friends 1–2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Frasure officiating.
Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.
Proctorville V.F.W. Post # 6878 will conduct David’s military graveside rites.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Abner Dunfee
Abner Dunfee Abner Dow Dunfee, 64, of Ironton, died on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Concord Health and Rehab Center,... read more