Judith Goldie

May 24, 1947–Sept. 19, 2021

Judith Carol Goldie, 74, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, widow of John Henry Goldie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center following a brief illness.

Judy was born May 24, 1947, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Clarence Floyd and Mary Floyd Schmidt.

She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing online games, in her spare time.

She worked as baker for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

She was a faithful member of Ironton First Church of the Nazarene and attended Lloyd Church of the Nazarene for many years.

In addition to her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Floyd, Carl Floyd; and one sister, Dianna Barnett.

Survivors include three sons, Toby Goldie (Candy), of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Colby Goldie of Raceland, Kentucky, and Cody Goldie (April Morgan), of Russell, Kentucky; one brother, Roger Floyd, of Boyd County; grandchildren, Isaac Goldie, Danielle Goldie, Carrie Goldie, Stephen Damron, Stephanie Damron, Jessica Damron, Eddie Burroughs, Brandon Burroughs, Owen Goldie, Madison Goldie, Jalyn Brickles, Nicole Morgan and Sierra Stowe; her great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 7 p.m. by Pastor Rob Hale at Caniff Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time.

Caniff Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.