Kenneth Ramey

Kenneth Ramey, 84, of South Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Glenna Faye Ramey.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.