Judy Holland

Judy Kay Gibson Holland, 79, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordan Simpson officiating.

There will be no visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.