Janet Henderson

Janet Ann Henderson, 81, of South Point, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Burlington 37 Cemetery in Burlington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

