Award-winning beekeeper to speak at meeting

Event set for Tuesday at South Point library

Since September is National Honey Month, the Ohio River Bee Society’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28 will be all about honey.

Carmen Conrad, of Conrad Hive and Honey will be the main speaker. She has won numerous, state, regional and national Honey Show Awards, including ‘Best in Show” at the American Beekeeping Federation.

She will be talking about how to show a beekeeper’s honey to best advantage, will demonstrate the use of a refractometer to measure for honey’s proper moisture content, and bring samples of her best in show creamed honey.

Joining her will Dana McVay, a county bee inspector from central Ohio, who will answer questions about preparing hives for winter.

Members are asked to bring samples of their favorite ways to use honey in cooking, along with recipes, to share with the group.

The meeting will be held in the Fellowhip Hall of the South Point United Methodist Church, 202 3rd St. E. in South Point at 7 p.m. This meeting is open to all interested beekeepers in the Tri-State area. For further information, contact Reid’s Apiary at 740-643-2925.