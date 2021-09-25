Blue Devils win OVC golf title; Dragons’ Roberts is medalist
Jim Walker
McDERMOTT — Landon Roberts owned the course but the Gallipolis Blue Devils owned the tournament.
Roberts had a stellar day as the Fairland Dragons’ golfer shot a 75 to earn medalist honors but the Blue Devils claimed the Ohio Valley Conference Golf Tournament team championship Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course.
Roberts had rounds of 38 and 37 to lead the Dragons who finished as runners-up and ended a five-year run as league champions.
Gallipolis had a collective score of 340 for a 19-shot win over Fairland at 359. Coal Grove was third at 375 followed by Ironton at 397, Chesapeake 401, South Point 415, Portsmouth 426 and Rock Hill 467.
Roberts and teammate Jeremiah Fizer were both named to the All-OVC first team with Cam Mayo honorable mention.
Gallipolis landed Laith Hamid, Beau Johnson, Hunter Cook and Will Hendrickson on the first team and Cody Bowman was honorable mention.
The other first team members were Matt Sheridan of Ironton, Luke Jenkins and Landon Johnson of Coal Grove, Brayden Sexton of South Point and Jackson McComas and Carter Collins of Chesapeake.
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Golf Tournament
Team Scores
Gallipolis 340
Fairland 359
Coal Grove 375
Ironton 397
Chesapeake 401
South Point 415
Portsmouth 426
Rock Hill 467
Medalist: Landon Roberts, Fairland, 75
All-OVC First Team
Landon Roberts, Fairland
Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland
Jackson McComas, Chesapeake
Carter Collins, Chesapeake
Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove
Landon Johnson, Coal Grove
Laith Hamid, Gallipolils
Beau Johnson, Gallipolis
Hunter Cook, Gallipolis
Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis
Matt Sheridan, Ironton
Brayden Sexton, South Point
All-OVC Honorable Mention
Cody Bowman Gallipolis
Cam Mayo Fairland
Individual Team Results
Chesapeake 401
Jackson McComas 43-46=89
Carter Collins 41-46=87
Braxton Oldaker 54-57=111
Shawn Carrico 59-55=114
Jacob Skeens 59-61=120
Coal Grove 375
Luke Jenkins 44-47=91
Mason Frazier 50-49=99
Maddox Rowe 52-54=106
Keegan Shultz 45-53=98
Landon Johnson 45-46=91
Noah Holmes 46-48=94
Fairland 359
Landon Roberts 38-37=75
Cam Mayo 49-44=93
Jeremiah Fizer 43-47=90
Alex Rogers 50-52=102
Jake Seagraves 52-49=101
Ben Southard 55-55=110
Gallipolis 340
Laith Hamid 41-36=77
Beau Johnson 40-41=81
Hunter Cox 44-47=91
Will Hendrickson 44-47=91
Cody Bowman 44-48=92
Carson Call 49-47=96
Ironton 397
Matt Sheridan 47-43=90
Maddox Vass 53-52=105
Hunter Freeman 52-51=103
Nate Bias 51-48=99
Chaydon Kerns 60-52=112
Nate Disney 64-61=125
Portsmouth 426
Daewin Spence 52-51=103
Dominic Jackson 49-53=102
Vinnie Denardo 54-55=109
Jake Carter 54-58=112
Rock Hill 467
Isaac Doolin 51-49=100
Victor Day 54-63=117
Jacob Massie 56-59=115
Gavin Waldorf 65-70=135
South Point 415
Brayden Sexton 43-47=90
Levi Lawson 50-58=108
Brayden Adkins 55-53=108
Kaleb Wilson 58-55=113
Sidnea Belville 55-54=109
Hunter Butcher 62-63=125
