Friday’s High School Football Scores
Ohio H.S. Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Scores
Akr. Manchester 41, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Ansonia 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Antwerp 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 18
Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Rittman 7
Arcanum 48, New Paris National Trail 14
Archbold 42, Delta 3
Arlington 37, Arcadia 0
Ashland 20, Mansfield Madison 7
Ashville Teays Valley 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Aurora 42, Tallmadge 14
Avon 51, N. Ridgeville 13
Barberton 49, Richfield Revere 13
Bellaire 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 19
Bellbrook 42, Waynesville 17
Bellefontaine 23, New Carlisle Tecumseh 18
Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0
Bellville Clear Fork 36, Galion 21
Beloit W. Branch 37, Warren Howland 34
Berea-Midpark 55, Amherst Steele 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 0
Bethel-Tate 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Glouster Trimble 13
Bishop Hartley 31, Cols. DeSales 20
Bishop Watterson 31, Cols. St. Charles 28
Blanchester 37, Batavia Clermont NE 13
Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 3
Bridgeport 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Brookfield 20, Columbiana Crestview 13
Brookville 41, Germantown Valley View 26
Brunswick 16, Mentor 14
Caldwell 21, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16
Caledonia River Valley 49, Ontario 14
Cambridge 23, Martins Ferry 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7
Can. Cent. Cath. 15, Lucas 0
Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Orrville 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25, Bishop Ready 7
Canfield 35, Marion Pleasant 7
Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 14
Carey 65, Bucyrus 0
Carrollton 27, Alliance 24
Centerburg 24, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Centerville 45, Springboro 26
Chardon 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0
Chardon NDCL 27, E. Liverpool 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 14, Medina Buckeye 7
Chillicothe Unioto 28, Frankfort Adena 18
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Williamsport Westfall 12
Cin. Anderson 49, Cin. West Clermont 7
Cin. Clark Montessori 32, Hamilton New Miami 25, OT
Cin. Colerain 28, Middletown 13
Cin. Hughes 36, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Indian Hill 42, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14
Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 13
Cin. St. Xavier 52, Cin. Elder 14
Cin. Turpin 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 13
Cin. Woodward 22, Cin. Western Hills 20
Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Deer Park 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14
Cle. Benedictine 38, Youngs. Boardman 20
Cle. Glenville 22, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. Hay 32, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Coldwater 42, Anna 7
Collins Western Reserve 21, Ashland Mapleton 14
Cols. KIPP 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Centennial 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Hilliard Bradley 6
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 16
Columbus Grove 25, Leipsic 21
Conneaut 42, Reynolds, Pa. 22
Convoy Crestview 21, Bluffton 14
Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Coshocton 35, New Lexington 8
Creston Norwayne 34, West Salem Northwestern 19
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Cle. VASJ 20
Dalton 40, Smithville 7
Day. Chaminade Julienne 25, Bishop Fenwick 0
Day. Dunbar 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9
Day. Northridge 49, Covington 6
DeGraff Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0
Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 21
Dola Hardin Northern 52, Marion Elgin 42
Dover 49, Vincent Warren 7
Dublin Jerome 36, Thomas Worthington 18
Dublin Scioto 21, Canal Winchester 0
Eastlake North 28, Madison 7
Eaton 51, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Edon 24, Ft. Loramie 21
Elida 17, Defiance 7
Elyria Cath. 35, Youngs. Mooney 17
Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14
Findlay 34, Fremont Ross 14
Franklin 41, Day. Oakwood 21
Galion Northmor 40, Fredericktown 20
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 14
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Brooklyn 6
Geneva 45, Orange 14
Genoa Area 70, Fostoria 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Grafton Midview 24, Avon Lake 21
Green 16, Can. Glenoak 14
Greenville 21, W. Carrollton 14
Hamilton Badin 62, Day. Carroll 0
Hamilton Ross 26, Cin. NW 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Bryan 14
Hanoverton United 33, Columbiana 12
Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7
Harrod Allen E. 21, Spencerville 14
Heath 68, Hebron Lakewood 14
Hicksville 22, Paulding 20
Hilliard Davidson 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Howard E. Knox 49, Mt. Gilead 10
Hubbard 46, Jefferson Area 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8
Huron 49, Willard 14
Ironton 56, Chesapeake 7
Ironton Rock Hill 36, S. Point 12
Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0
Jamestown Greeneview 28, S. Charleston SE 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Johnstown Northridge 24, Johnstown 21
Kansas Lakota 35, Gibsonburg 34
Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 0
Kirtland 42, Chagrin Falls 6
LaGrange Keystone 26, Oberlin Firelands 17
Lakeside Danbury 14, Stryker 0
Lancaster 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 38, Newton Falls 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14
Liberty Center 54, Swanton 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 34, Cin. Sycamore 27
Lima Bath 35, Celina 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 50, Worthington Christian 3
Lisbon David Anderson 28, E. Palestine 6
Lockland 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Logan 24, Athens 14
London 34, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
Lucasville Valley 31, Oak Hill 6
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Wadsworth 0
Malvern 41, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Mansfield Sr. 23, Lexington 14
Mantua Crestwood 50, Burton Berkshire 7
Maple Hts. 36, Lorain 3
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Delphos St. John’s 0
Marysville 21, Hilliard Darby 14, OT
Massillon 31, Austintown Fitch 21
Massillon Jackson 30, Uniontown Lake 28
Massillon Perry 34, Louisville 14
McArthur Vinton County 46, Albany Alexander 0
McComb 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
McDermott Scioto NW 26, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34, Lima Perry 14
Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Medina 40, Euclid 0
Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 0
Miamisburg 22, Clayton Northmont 16
Middlefield Cardinal 51, Beachwood 6
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster 37
Millersport 42, Manchester 14
Milton-Union 41, Casstown Miami E. 0
Mogadore 16, Warren JFK 14
Mogadore Field 28, Akr. Springfield 0
Monroe 24, Carlisle 21
Monroeville 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 46
Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 15
Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0
N. Baltimore 39, Cory-Rawson 7
N. Can. Hoover 24, Can. McKinley 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15, Sebring McKinley 12
N. Olmsted 41, Westlake 20
Napoleon 35, Maumee 6
Navarre Fairless 31, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7
Nelsonville-York 13, Pomeroy Meigs 6
New Albany 56, Grove City 14
New Lebanon Dixie 35, Bradford 14
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 7
New Philadelphia 42, Cols. Northland 0
Northwood 57, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Norton 28, Streetsboro 6
Norwalk St. Paul 24, Plymouth 21
Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 7
Olmsted Falls 42, Elyria 15
Painesville Harvey 35, Orwell Grand Valley 14
Painesville Riverside 57, Mayfield 7
Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 12
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 12
Parma Padua 35, Mentor Lake Cath. 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Mt. Vernon 21
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 14
Peninsula Woodridge 31, Akr. Coventry 0
Perry 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 7
Philo 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 26
Pickerington Cent. 67, Newark 0
Pickerington N. 35, Westerville Cent. 22
Piketon 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 20
Piqua 77, Fairborn 0
Poland Seminary 35, Niles McKinley 7
Port Clinton 31, Milan Edison 0
Portsmouth 42, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20
Portsmouth Sciotoville 30, Beaver Eastern 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Dublin Coffman 7
Proctorville Fairland 22, South 14
Ravenna 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 27
Reynoldsburg 39, Groveport-Madison 3
Richmond Edison 21, Toronto 20
Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 0
Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 29
Rocky River 41, Bay Village Bay 10
Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Wickliffe 7
Rootstown 43, Louisville Aquinas 0
Salem 66, Minerva 0
Salineville Southern 32, Wellsville 20
Sandusky Perkins 21, Clyde 20
Shadyside 14, Hannibal River 12
Shelby 38, Marion Harding 12
Sherwood Fairview 21, Edgerton 12
Solon 57, Twinsburg 22
Sparta Highland 35, Danville 13
Spring. Cath. Cent. 28, London Madison Plains 25
Spring. Shawnee 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Springfield 17, Kettering Fairmont 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6
St. Clairsville 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
St. Henry 41, Ft. Recovery 7
St. Marys Memorial 25, Lima Shawnee 3
Steubenville 26, Linsly, W.Va. 17
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, N. Royalton 35
Strongsville 27, Cle. Hts. 26
Struthers 26, Cortland Lakeview 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Corning Miller 24
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 14
Sullivan Black River 41, Sheffield Brookside 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Sycamore Mohawk 20, Attica Seneca E. 14
Thornville Sheridan 48, Warsaw River View 27
Tiffin Calvert 31, Castalia Margaretta 0
Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 13
Tipp City Bethel 21, Sidney Lehman 17
Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Lima Sr. 12
Tol. St. Francis 31, Oregon Clay 7
Tol. Waite 32, Tol. Rogers 26
Tol. Whitmer 38, Tol. St. John’s 7
Tontogany Otsego 30, Rossford 19
Trenton Edgewood 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13
Trinity, W.Va. 30, Racine Southern 0
Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Belmont 3
Upper Sandusky 27, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16
Urbana 26, St. Paris Graham 18
Van Wert 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Vandalia Butler 17, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
Versailles 24, New Bremen 19
W. Chester Lakota W. 28, Mason 7
W. Jefferson 35, Spring. NE 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0
Warren Harding 20, STVM 17
Washington C.H. 27, Greenfield McClain 21
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 28, OT
Waterford 32, Reedsville Eastern 0
Wauseon 47, Metamora Evergreen 7
Waverly 47, Portsmouth W. 28
Wellington 48, Oberlin 0
Wellston 46, Bidwell River Valley 6
Westerville S. 62, Westerville N. 21
Westinghouse, Pa. 56, Belmont Union Local 12
Wheelersburg 24, Minford 20
Williamsburg 49, Fayetteville-Perry 28
Willoughby S. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 6
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Magnolia, W.Va. 18
Wooster Triway 42, Loudonville 28
Worthington Kilbourne 43, Delaware Hayes 14
Youngs. Valley Christian 34, Leetonia 14
Zanesville 20, Newark Licking Valley 10
Zanesville Maysville 35, Crooksville 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
East vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
Fairview vs. Elyria Cath., ppd.
Medina Buckeye vs. Parma, ppd.
Newcomerstown vs. E. Can., ppd.
Van Buren vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ccd.
Vienna Mathews vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
West vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Youngs. East, ccd.
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.
