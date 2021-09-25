Grants available to strengthen civics education in Appalachian Ohio

NELSONVILLE — Educating and equipping citizens is essential for building and sustaining strong communities within a strong democracy.

That’s why the Longaberger Family Foundation and the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio are pleased to once again offer grants to K-12 public educators and nonprofit service providers working in partnership with K-12 education. Grant awards will support and encourage students to acquire a broad, deep knowledge base in subject’s integral to robust citizenship; forge positive relationships with the self and the wider-world; and analyze different views and take action.

This grant opportunity became available last week at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Civics, and applications will be accepted from K-12 educators and service providers in the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio until Friday, Oct. 29.

An effective civics education program provides students with the knowledge, skills, and disposition necessary to become informed and engaged citizens. This grant program seeks to support those efforts by providing educators and service providers with resources to actively implement civics education opportunities for K-12 public school students.

Last year, eight grants were awarded, including one to Dawson-Bryant schools, who received a grant to support the Lawrence County Scholars Fellowship project. This project encourages high school juniors and seniors to intern for the county’s elected officials. The Lawrence County Scholars Fellowship seeks to enhance students’ understanding of local government, equipping them to become informed and engaged citizens. At the conclusion of the internship, students will create a presentation to showcase what they learned with others.

Grant requests must be between $500 and $5,000, and more than $30,000 in funding is available. The 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio include Adams, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington counties.

This grant opportunity is supported by the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, which was created to address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Civics. To support opportunities like this one with a gift to the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.