New full-time firefighter is sworn in

Department will have full staffing with hire

The newest member of Ironton’s fire department was sworn in on Monday.

Ethan Sheridan was set to begin as a full time firefighter on Thursday.

He is a St. Joseph High School graduate and served in the National Guard.

“It’s something I always wanted to do when I was younger,” he said, noting it was the “perfect opportunity” after his Guard service.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II administered the oath, as Sheridan’s mother and sister, fire chief Mike Mahlmeister and members of the department looked on.

“I’m happy we’re able to fill the position after a retirement,” Cramblit said, noting that, in the next few weeks, the department will be at full staffing for the first time in three years.

Mahlmeister said, with Sheridan, there are now 16 members of the department.

“We’re glad to be able to do this,” he said. “and we can get him on board and get to work.”

Mahlmeister said there was also a swearing in last week, when Chris Prater was promoted to a lieutenant with the department.