College Football Scores
NCAA College Football
Saturday’s Scores
EAST
Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10
Bentley 35, American International 27
Boston College 41, Missouri 34, OT
Bryant 34, Marist 17
California (Pa.) 20, Edinboro 12
Christopher Newport 31, Catholic 14
Colgate 30, Lehigh 3
College of NJ 31, Nichols 0
Columbia 35, Georgetown 24
Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3
Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7
FDU-Florham 31, Misericordia 20
Fordham 31, Stony Brook 14
Framingham St. 41, Westfield St. 6
Frostburg St. 42, Concord 23
Gannon 56, Clarion 21
Gettysburg 48, Juniata 42
Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15
Husson 26, Springfield 21
Indiana (Pa.) 48, Mercyhurst 13
Kutztown 37, Shepherd 29
Lafayette 24, Penn 14
Lebanon Valley 24, Kings (Pa.) 6
Lycoming 29, Stevenson 28
MIT 27, Dean 0
Maryland 37, Kent St. 16
Mass. Maritime 28, Fitchburg St. 0
Mass.-Dartmouth 52, Worcester St. 7
Merchant Marine 56, Kean 7
Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10
Middlebury 24, Bates 0
New Haven 38, S. Connecticut 9
Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16
Penn St. 38, Villanova 17
Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7
Princeton 63, Stetson 0
RPI 41, St. John Fisher 7
Robert Morris 22, Howard 16
Salisbury 40, W. New England 14
Salve Regina 50, Rowan 35
Shaw 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 6
Shippensburg 51, Bloomsburg 7
Temple 41, Wagner 7
Trinity (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 14
Ursinus 28, Franklin & Marshall 0
Wesleyan (Conn.) 30, Hamilton 14
West Liberty 31, WV Wesleyan 0
Westminster (Pa.) 33, Grove City 32
Wheeling Jesuit 27, Glenville St. 10
Widener 21, Albright 7
Wilkes 23, Alvernia 0
William Paterson 28, SUNY Maritime 7
Wyoming 24, Uconn 22
Yale 23, Cornell 17
SOUTH
Alabama 63, Southern Miss. 14
Alabama A&M 45, Tuskegee 35
Alabama St. 38, Bethune-Cookman 24
Auburn 34, Georgia St. 24
Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34
Chowan 59, St. Augustines 12
Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3
Davidson 28, San Diego 16
Duke 52, Kansas 33
E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14
E. Kentucky 35, Austin Peay 27
ETSU 55, Samford 48, OT
East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28
Emory & Henry 38, Bridgewater (Va.) 17
Ferrum 30, Apprentice 28
Florida 38, Tennessee 14
Gallaudet 49, Greensboro 42
Gardner-Webb 52, W. Carolina 34
Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
Georgia Tech 45, North Carolina 22
Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 27
Huntingdon 21, Brevard 14
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 31
Jackson St. 24, Delta St. 17
Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10
Kentucky Wesleyan 41, William Jewell 21
LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25
Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 28, Georgia Southern 20
Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16
Louisville 31, Florida St. 23
Mercer 24, Furman 3
Methodist 37, S. Virginia 14
Miami 69, CCSU 0
NC State 27, Clemson 21, 2OT
NC Wesleyan 26, Lagrange 21
Nicholls 31, North Alabama 14
North Greenville 38, Erskine 7
Olivet 44, Millsaps 27
UAB 28, Tulane 21
UT Martin 34, Jacksonville St. 31
UTSA 31, Memphis 28
VMI 31, Wofford 23
Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10
Virginia Union 43, Johnson C. Smith 7
Virginia-Wise 33, Carson-Newman 7
Washington & Lee 25, Randolph Macon 24
William & Mary 34, Elon 31
MIDWEST
Adrian 56, Finlandia 6
Albion 23, Wis.-Eau Claire 20
Alfred 10, Kalamazoo 7
Alfred St. 35, Defiance 28
Ashland 63, Quincy 23
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27
Charleston (WV) 69, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43
E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21
Grand Valley St. 44, Michigan Tech 21
Iowa 24, Colorado St. 14
Kenyon 24, Oberlin 21
Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, Findlay 16
Marietta 37, Capital 7
Michigan 20, Rutgers 13
Michigan St. 23, Nebraska 20, OT
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, Upper Iowa 28
N. Illinois 41, Maine 14
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
Northwood (Mich.) 37, N. Michigan 20
Notre Dame (Ohio) 38, W. Virginia St. 14
Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Ohio Dominican 19, Indianapolis 16, 2OT
Ohio St. 59, Akron 7
Purdue 13, Illinois 9
S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0
S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17
SE Missouri 47, Tennessee St. 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0
Toledo 22, Ball St. 12
Valparaiso 24, Drake 21
W. Illinois 38, Youngstown St. 35
W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 56, Lamar 0
Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10
Baylor 31, Iowa St. 29
Houston 28, Navy 20
Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0
Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
Oklahoma St. 31, Kansas St. 20
Prairie View 24, Grambling St. 10
Rice 48, Texas Southern 34
SMU 42, TCU 34
Sam Houston St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 35
Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
Tulsa 41, Arkansas St. 34
FAR WEST
Air Force 31, FAU 7
Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3
Hawaii 41, New Mexico St. 21
Montana 39, Cal Poly 7
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 17
N. Colorado 17, N. Arizona 10, OT
Sacramento St. 23, Idaho St. 21
San Diego St. 48, Towson 21
UCLA 35, Stanford 24
Utah 24, Washington St. 13
Buckeyes pound outmanned Akron, 59-7
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame early jitters to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns,... read more