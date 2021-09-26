College Football Scores

NCAA College Football

Saturday’s Scores

EAST

Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10

Bentley 35, American International 27

Boston College 41, Missouri 34, OT

Bryant 34, Marist 17

California (Pa.) 20, Edinboro 12

Christopher Newport 31, Catholic 14

Colgate 30, Lehigh 3

College of NJ 31, Nichols 0

Columbia 35, Georgetown 24

Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3

Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7

FDU-Florham 31, Misericordia 20

Fordham 31, Stony Brook 14

Framingham St. 41, Westfield St. 6

Frostburg St. 42, Concord 23

Gannon 56, Clarion 21

Gettysburg 48, Juniata 42

Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15

Husson 26, Springfield 21

Indiana (Pa.) 48, Mercyhurst 13

Kutztown 37, Shepherd 29

Lafayette 24, Penn 14

Lebanon Valley 24, Kings (Pa.) 6

Lycoming 29, Stevenson 28

MIT 27, Dean 0

Maryland 37, Kent St. 16

Mass. Maritime 28, Fitchburg St. 0

Mass.-Dartmouth 52, Worcester St. 7

Merchant Marine 56, Kean 7

Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10

Middlebury 24, Bates 0

New Haven 38, S. Connecticut 9

Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16

Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7

Princeton 63, Stetson 0

RPI 41, St. John Fisher 7

Robert Morris 22, Howard 16

Salisbury 40, W. New England 14

Salve Regina 50, Rowan 35

Shaw 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 6

Shippensburg 51, Bloomsburg 7

Temple 41, Wagner 7

Trinity (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 14

Ursinus 28, Franklin & Marshall 0

Wesleyan (Conn.) 30, Hamilton 14

West Liberty 31, WV Wesleyan 0

Westminster (Pa.) 33, Grove City 32

Wheeling Jesuit 27, Glenville St. 10

Widener 21, Albright 7

Wilkes 23, Alvernia 0

William Paterson 28, SUNY Maritime 7

Wyoming 24, Uconn 22

Yale 23, Cornell 17

SOUTH

Alabama 63, Southern Miss. 14

Alabama A&M 45, Tuskegee 35

Alabama St. 38, Bethune-Cookman 24

Auburn 34, Georgia St. 24

Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34

Chowan 59, St. Augustines 12

Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3

Davidson 28, San Diego 16

Duke 52, Kansas 33

E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14

E. Kentucky 35, Austin Peay 27

ETSU 55, Samford 48, OT

East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28

Emory & Henry 38, Bridgewater (Va.) 17

Ferrum 30, Apprentice 28

Florida 38, Tennessee 14

Gallaudet 49, Greensboro 42

Gardner-Webb 52, W. Carolina 34

Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Georgia Tech 45, North Carolina 22

Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 27

Huntingdon 21, Brevard 14

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 31

Jackson St. 24, Delta St. 17

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Kentucky Wesleyan 41, William Jewell 21

LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25

Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 28, Georgia Southern 20

Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16

Louisville 31, Florida St. 23

Mercer 24, Furman 3

Methodist 37, S. Virginia 14

Miami 69, CCSU 0

NC State 27, Clemson 21, 2OT

NC Wesleyan 26, Lagrange 21

Nicholls 31, North Alabama 14

North Greenville 38, Erskine 7

Olivet 44, Millsaps 27

UAB 28, Tulane 21

UT Martin 34, Jacksonville St. 31

UTSA 31, Memphis 28

VMI 31, Wofford 23

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

Virginia Union 43, Johnson C. Smith 7

Virginia-Wise 33, Carson-Newman 7

Washington & Lee 25, Randolph Macon 24

William & Mary 34, Elon 31

MIDWEST

Adrian 56, Finlandia 6

Albion 23, Wis.-Eau Claire 20

Alfred 10, Kalamazoo 7

Alfred St. 35, Defiance 28

Ashland 63, Quincy 23

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27

Charleston (WV) 69, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43

E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Grand Valley St. 44, Michigan Tech 21

Iowa 24, Colorado St. 14

Kenyon 24, Oberlin 21

Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, Findlay 16

Marietta 37, Capital 7

Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

Michigan St. 23, Nebraska 20, OT

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, Upper Iowa 28

N. Illinois 41, Maine 14

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

Northwood (Mich.) 37, N. Michigan 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 38, W. Virginia St. 14

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Ohio Dominican 19, Indianapolis 16, 2OT

Ohio St. 59, Akron 7

Purdue 13, Illinois 9

S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0

S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17

SE Missouri 47, Tennessee St. 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0

Toledo 22, Ball St. 12

Valparaiso 24, Drake 21

W. Illinois 38, Youngstown St. 35

W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 56, Lamar 0

Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

Baylor 31, Iowa St. 29

Houston 28, Navy 20

Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0

Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13

Oklahoma St. 31, Kansas St. 20

Prairie View 24, Grambling St. 10

Rice 48, Texas Southern 34

SMU 42, TCU 34

Sam Houston St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 35

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Tulsa 41, Arkansas St. 34

FAR WEST

Air Force 31, FAU 7

Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3

Hawaii 41, New Mexico St. 21

Montana 39, Cal Poly 7

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 17

N. Colorado 17, N. Arizona 10, OT

Sacramento St. 23, Idaho St. 21

San Diego St. 48, Towson 21

UCLA 35, Stanford 24

Utah 24, Washington St. 13